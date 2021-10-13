Police: Blytheville teen faces murder charge in shooting

A Blytheville teen is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on Saturday, Blytheville police said.

Officers responded to 216 Lakewood St. regarding the shooting, according to a Blytheville police report. Upon arrival, officers located Demarcus Robinson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound through his back and chest area, police said.

He was transported to Great River Medical Center, where he died, according to the report.

A witness told police she saw two males fleeing the area following the shots, heading west on East Rose Street, police said.

On Sunday, another witness who lives on Lakewood Street and knew the victim told police that, on the night of the shooting, Robinson was at his house, the report states. The witness said Robinson got into a dispute with an associate of Lefaye King Jr., 18, and that Robinson fired shots at King and his associate, police said.

The witness said he grabbed Robinson to get him to stop shooting and began walking him away from the house, when King allegedly called him a derogatory name and Robinson began shooting again, the report states.

The witness told King not to shoot back, gained control of Robinson and began walking him home again, police said.

As they approached 216 Lakewood St., the witness said he heard approximately four shots and Robinson collapsed, the report states.

Police said a warrant was issued for King on Sunday and he surrendered at the Blytheville Police Department.

King was booked into the Mississippi County jail, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bond, according to Blytheville police Capt. John Frazier.