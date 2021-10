Uniontown, 1931: In the depths of the Great Depression the Uniontown High School Red Birds, the girls basketball team, posed with their coach. The girls names are all written on the back of the card, including Almedia Marshall, Morton sisters Cora and Ruby, and on the back row Mescal Crisco, Inez Haggard and Mavis Peace. The coach was I.L. Crisco.

