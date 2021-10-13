Marriage Licenses

Robert Brooks, 31, and Anna Hunter, 31, both of Conway.

Preston Robinson, 28, abnd Samuel Harvey, 27, both of Sherwood.

Patrick Porter, 47, and Dekah Jones, 41, both of Cabot.

Hershel Dollar, 29, and Sara Justice, 29, both of Sherwood.

Tara Plante, 25, of Beebe, and Joseph Ledford, 27, of Little Rock.

Logan Shea, 26, of Bowling Green, Ken., and Julie Comeaux, 26, of Lafayette, La.

Bailey Kirby, 23, of Maumelle, and Ryan Hill, 28, of Sherwood.

Parker Davidson, 27, and Autumn Stice, 26, both of Little Rock.

Adria Johnson, 34, and Jonathan Cook, 33, both of Mabelvale.

Sultan Chhina, 33, and Jolanta Marszalek, 35, both of Little Rock.

Deborah Wittig, 32, and Lonnie Combs, 34, both of Conway.

Michael Southern, 27, and Davia Brown, 28, both of Little Rock.

Kalia Robinson, 30, and Princeton Brandon, 30, both of Little Rock.

Justin Goff, 28, and Brittney Smith, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Scott Ketchum, 41, and Melissa Hornick, 42, both of Conway.

Andrea Johnson, 26, and Toni Clem, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Mario Linsy, 37, and Jennifer Word, 37, both of Maumelle.

Laura Hettman, 29, and Robert Matthews, 31, both of Conway.

Joel Henson, 18, and Alejandra Lopez, 19, both of Sheridan.

Ericka Henson, 29, and Patrick Kellar, 35, both of Little Rock.

Shannon Carroll, 29, and Reagan Graham, 27, both of Pearland, Texas.

Dakota Bean, 20, and Heaven Vaughn, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Jared Barker, 24, and Abby Robinson, 23, both of Benton.

Ashlyn Tedder, 25, of Conway, and Brent Curry, 27, of London.

Sabrina Lesow, 21, of Lonoke, and Kody Strickland, 22, of Little Rock.

Michael Sims, 26, and Destiny Humphrey, 22, both of Little Rock.

James Abernathy, 28, and Morgan Peine, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Joseph Wash, 53, and Susan Barnes, 60, both of Sherwood.

Jose Valadez Valadez, 39, and Brenda Ibarra Silva, 26, both of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

21-3374 Lorena Martinez v. Joab Avlarado.

21-3375 Ruth Williams v. Frank Enoch, III.

21-3376 John Cunningham v. Anner Jones.

21-3384 Raegan Rhodes v. Christopher Smith.

21-3385 Edwin Moore v. Ariel Smith.

21-3386 Geri Jackson v. Tyron Jackson.

21-3391 Andrew Appler v. Whitney Appler.

21-3392 Carmen Walker Pierce v. Stephen Pierce.

21-3395 Holly Barrett v. Jarod Toney.

21-3396 Jeffrey Cagle v. Narrisa Carreras.

21-3401 Mark Graves v. Lydia Grieer.

21-3402 DJ Hull v. Trixie Hull.

GRANTED

16-1215 Paula Sommerfield v. Nathaniel Sommerfield.

20-1243 Thomas Sanders v. Dena Sanders.

20-1329 Cherie Shell v. Robert Shell.

20-1811 Ronnie Scroggins v. Jennifer Scroggins.

20-3610 Madison Rhodes-Barnett v. Christopher Barnett.

20-3635 Milton Murphy v. Tiffany Murphy.

20-3682 Selena Dent v. Lucneus Direny.

21-832 Tamara Rhodes v. Ridge Williams.

21-1581 Tiffany Haycraft v. Chris Haycraft.

21-1665 Calvin Arnold v. Joyce Arnold.

21-1687 April Figueroa v. Gabriel Figueroa.

21-1810 Ronald Mallory v. Lacolezat Mallory.

21-2034 Beronica Rodriguez v. Ivan Martinez.

21-2085 Kimberly Jeffers v. James Jeffers, Sr.

21-2086 Mary Lemaster v. William Lemaster.

21-2258 Craig Anderson v. Patricia Anderson.

21-2508 Amber Douglas v. Zachary Douglas.

21-2520 Terrance Moore v. Daveeda Rich.

21-2615. Danielle Stewart v. Kyle Stewart.

21-2918 Debra Sweeney v. Edgar Sweeney, III.