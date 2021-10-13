GOLF

UA men win SEC match play event

The University of Arkansas men's team won the inaugural SEC Match Play Championship on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

Wil Gibson and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira put two points on the board for the Razorbacks with 5-and-3 wins. Later, Luke Long earned the third and decisive point with a 2-and-1 victory to give Arkansas a 3-2 victory over Vanderbilt.

Arkansas was 4-0 in the event with successive wins over Mississippi State (3-2-0), Ole Miss (3-1-1), LSU (3-2-0) and Vanderbilt (3-2-0). The win is also Arkansas' second consecutive team victory, winning the Blessings Collegiate Invitational last week. It marks the first time Arkansas won twice in one season since 2018-19 and the first time the Razorbacks won consecutive outings since the spring of 2012.

ASU men win Barnett title

For a sixth straight season, the Red Wolves captured the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate title as they finished Tuesday's final round at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro with an 11-under par 277.

Senior Jack Madden put together a 3-under 69 round, clinching individual medalist honors at 5-under for the event, and ASU had seven of its nine individuals finish among the top eight -- senior Luka Naglic finished third at 3-under par.

The Red Wolves' team total of 6-under 858 outpaced second-place Oral Roberts by 21 strokes. It also marked ASU's 20th team title under Coach Mike Hagen.

Vega finishes fourth for Red Wolves

Maria Jose Atristain Vega's fourth-place finish propelled the Red Wolves' B team as Eastern Kentucky claimed the overall team title Tuesday at the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro.

Vega was steady all three rounds -- she shot 70 and 72 during the opening 36 holes Monday, then added a 1-under par 71 Tuesday. She was the only ASU player to finish among the top 10 individuals. Olivia Schmidt posted the best final-round score -- a 5-under 67 -- as she climbed more than 30 spots on the final day to tie for 13th place at 4 over.

The Red Wolves' B squad wound up topping the A team by two shots, with Vega and sophomore Sydni Leung leading the four-woman unit to a 33-over 897, good for seventh place. The A team finished 10th.

UALR's Mueller posts top-10 finish

Katja Mueller of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock tied for eighth place at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on Tuesday in Tacoma, Wash., with a 6-over 222.

Mueller finished the tournament with a 2-over 74.

Also for the Trojans, Agatha Alesson had a final-round 73 and tied for 26th place with an 11-over 227. Viktoria Krnacova (78) was at 230 for a tie for 40th place, while Tilde Blocker (80) placed with a 241 to tie for 86th place and Malena Austerslaatt finished with a 243, good for a tie for 90th place.

UALR tied for ninth place at 51-over 951 with Cal State Fullerton. Host Seattle University won the event with a 21-over 885.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU's Ticknor honored by SBC

Arkansas State's Tatum Ticknor earned the Sun Belt Conference's Defensive Player of the Week award Tuesday.

Ticknor recorded 71 digs in three matches last week for the Red Wolves.

It was the sixth time in her career that Ticknor has been honored by the Sun Belt.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services