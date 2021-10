Arkansas State Police officers are investigating a shooting in Hot Spring County that killed one person Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Arthur Estralla, 49, of Hot Springs, was shot near 3260 Arkansas 171 at about 7:30 Tuesday night and died at an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to the release.

Members of the agency's Criminal Investigation Division began questioning witnesses late Tuesday, but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, the release stated.