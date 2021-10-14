North Little Rock officer Tommy Norman to receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Tommy Norman, the North Little Rock police officer who has received national praise as a model for community policing, will receive a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

The second annual Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony will take place Nov. 12 in Houston and will feature Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

The award honors those who exhibit outstanding character, worth ethic and dedication to their communities, according to a news release announcing the award winners.

“What a huge honor! Excited to be in Houston next month to attend this event!” Norman said in a post on Instagram.

The longtime veteran of the North Little Rock Police Department has drawn national attention for his efforts to connect with people within the community he serves. Norman is known for traveling to different neighborhoods throughout the community, taking photos with residents and posting them on his Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers.