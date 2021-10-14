Wrecks on state roadways end in deaths of 2 people

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas highways Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Alex Sanchez, 21, of Fort Smith was driving south on U.S. 271 on his 2018 Yamaha motorcycle in Fort Smith when he struck a curb just after 3 a.m., according to the report.

The motorcycle continued along the road, striking the curb again, and Sanchez laid the bike down, sliding along the road until he hit a culvert at 6814 Texas Road, the report states.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were cloudy and dry, the report states.

At 4 a.m. the same day, Derek Kendra Brown, 31, of Camden was driving south on U.S. 79 in Ouachita County, according to a separate report.

His 1993 GMC ran off the right side of the road into a ditch, driving about 290 feet before striking a driveway culvert and flipping onto its top, the report states.

The report lists conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.