15-year-old arrested in shooting across the street from North Little Rock High

North Little Rock police arrested a teenager in a Thursday shooting near North Little Rock High School that left one student wounded and sent the campus into lockdown, according to a news release late Thursday.

Raymond Hudson, 15, of North Little Rock is charged as an adult with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and possession a firearm by a minor, the release states. Hudson is to be held without bail until a hearing Oct. 26.

Hudson was one of several people of interest who officers located in a residence a few blocks from the shooting scene, the report stated, adding that more arrests may be made in the case.

It was not immediately apparent how -- if at all -- Hudson was connected to the victim, or if he is a student at the school.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a male 10th-grader called 911 from near Paul's Donuts, across the street from the campus, saying he had been shot in the arm, said Gregory Pilewski, North Little Rock School District superintendent.

The injury was not life-threatening, and the student was taken to a hospital for treatment, North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

After about an hour, the lockdown ended, and students returned to classes as normal, Pilewski said. There was no damage to school facilities.

The North Little Rock shooting comes two days after someone fired at least 10 shots a few blocks from Little Rock Central High School on Tuesday, hitting the building twice and causing a lockdown that ended in early dismissal of classes as police gathered evidence. Police do not believe the shooting near Little Rock Central was targeting the high school or students, and they had not identified a suspect as of Thursday night.

School officials are trying to determine why the student left the North Little Rock campus, Pilewski said.

Pilewski commended the response of school officials, pointing out that the district's teachers and staff members train with police for a day to help prepare for incidents like this as part of a four-day training regimen at the start of the school year.

Toni Roy, whose daughter attends North Little Rock High School, heard about the lockdown from her child.

Roy asked if it were a drill. Her daughter said no, and that the school's principal sounded concerned when she announced the lockdown over the intercom.

"[Students] were hiding behind walls," Roy said Thursday afternoon. "She was terrified not knowing. That concerned me as a parent."

Concerned and trying to find out what was going on, Roy turned to social media, where other parents with the same fears followed her Facebook post, hoping for answers. It wasn't long before students and parents learned of the nearby shooting.

"It is concerning on so many different levels," Roy said. "Not just this lockdown. A kid was shot today. That magnitude, that is not something that should be taken lightly. It is not something that should be OK."

Violence in or near schools makes it harder for all children and parents, Roy said.

"Now when you send your kids off to school, you think, 'Is this going to be the last time I see my kids?'" Roy said. "So, you give them all the love and kisses."