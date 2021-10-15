Electrical damage closes Moody

An short circuit in an electric line at a White Hall elementary school has now led to a second-straight alternative method of instruction day.

Superintendent Doug Dorris said Thursday afternoon he elected to keep Moody Elementary closed today. Electrical crews are working to replace damaged wires from the transformer and it is not known when the work will be completed. All other campuses in the district will follow a regular schedule, according to a statement.

Dorris said the short circuit occurred on the side of a transformer where the White Hall School District administration building is located. Moody Elementary sits behind the administration building on Holland Avenue, just east of White Hall High School.

The damage to the electric line led to a sighting of smoke and a "foul smell" that went from Moody's maintenance room down the hallway, Dorris said. He added Entergy workers shut off electricity.

"There was never any danger to anybody," Dorris said.

Students' work will be provided through Google Classroom and teachers will be available via email.

Nabholz Construction Co. personnel have been working on construction at the high school and were asked to replace all wiring from the transformer, Dorris said.

MONEY FOR GOOD AP SCORES

The White Hall School District received much brighter news on Thursday when the Arkansas Department of Education announced the schools that ranked among the top 10 in money to be awarded for qualifying scores on Advanced Placement computer science A exams.

White Hall High School will receive $3,900, the ninth-largest amount and $500 higher than Benton High School. The top eight high schools were Little Rock Central ($18,450), Fayetteville's Haas Hall Academy ($13,850), Rogers ($13,100), Bentonville ($10,950), Springdale Har-Ber ($7,400), Fort Smith Southside ($7,350), Fort Smith Northside ($5,200) and Rogers' Haas Hall Academy ($4,300).

Arkansas public schools and their students receive a monetary incentive when a student earns one computer science flex credit for successfully completing an AP computer science A course and qualifying score on the AP exam taken between Aug. 1, 2020, and May 30.

For a qualifying score of 5 on the exam, a public school student receives $1,000 and the school receives $250. For a 4, the students receives $750 and the school $150. For a 3, the student receives $250, with the school $50.

The Arkansas Department of Education announced approved student and school reward payments will be sent to the schools by November for distribution to students.