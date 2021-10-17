12 playgrounds to be in tree program

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division has selected 12 school playgrounds for the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program.

The program was established as a way to lower the risk of skin cancer in adults by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play, like school playgrounds.

Each of the schools will receive up to five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies and planting guidelines after participating in program training.

The recipient schools are: DeWitt Elementary School, Meekins Middle School in Stuttgart, Western Yell County Elementary in Belleville, Nevada Elementary in Rosston, Hot Springs Child Care Center, Pea Ridge Middle School, Atkins Elementary School and Middle School, Nemo Vista Middle School in Center Ridge, Don Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock, Highland Pre-Kindergarten, and Nettleton STEAM in Jonesboro.

"The program combines hands-on, outdoor experiences with classroom curriculum about the importance of trees and how to care for trees," says Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator Kristine Kimbro. "We hope this program not only improves the health of Arkansas students, but also leaves a lasting impression about the value of forests and how to be good stewards of our natural resources."