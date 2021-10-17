Anne Brandon Brown - William Patrick Reily

Nuptial vows were exchanged by Anne Brandon Brown and William Patrick Reily at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Holy Name of Jesus Church, New Orleans. Bishop Francis I. Malone, Third Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Kathleen and Robert Brown and the granddaughter of Elizabeth "Sissi" and the late Benton Brandon and the late Patricia and Frederick Brown, all of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Katie and Kevin Reily of Chapel Hill, N.C. He is the grandson of the late Mary and Robert Burns of Denver and the late Margaret and Robert Reily of New Orleans.

The altar held arrangements of roses, ranunculus, hyacinths, sweet William and Queen Anne's lace in soft cream and pinks, burgundy and lavender, with pears, plums and dark grapes.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a Monique Lhuillier strapless column gown of silk mikado. She carried a bouquet of roses, ranunculus, sedum, sweet William and Queen Anne's lace.

Lilah Brown of New York was her sister's maid of honor, and Chandler Leibelt of Durham, N.C., was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kathleen Reily of Chapel Hill, sister of the groom; Katherine Dumais of Little Rock; Lily Lawson of Dallas; Ellen Mallon of Houston; Hartley Mellick and Sabina Milbank, both of New York; and Blair Ondrey of Memphis. They wore moss green column gowns with thin straps and draped necklines and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Colin Reily of Birmingham, Ala., was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Paul Reily of Walland, Tenn., brother of the groom; Robert Brown Jr., brother of the bride, and Pawel Benedykcinski, both of New York; William Brown of St. Louis, brother of the bride; Max Dutcher of Atlanta; Peter Griffin of Miami; Joshua Lesser of Houston; and Basil Thomson of Fairfield, Conn. Honorary ring bearer was Harrison Reily of Birmingham, nephew of the groom.

A reception was held at the Reily family's Marshdown on Bayou Liberty in Slidell, La. A cocktail hour was held at the pool house with music by Harry Hardin Zydeco Band from New Orleans. A tent next to the home was draped with fresh flowers and guest tables covered with lavender tablecloths were centered with arrangements of wedding flowers and dark fruit. Dance music was by BRW with Billy Kennedy from New Orleans.

The bride is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with bachelor's degrees in markets and culture and art history. She was recently with Christie's Auction House in New York as a global marketing manager for decorative arts and private and iconic collections.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in environmental studies and a law degree from Tulane University School of Law. He is an associate in corporate, finance and investments practice at King & Spalding LLP in Atlanta.

The couple will live in Atlanta after a wedding trip to Cape Town, South Africa.