Central Arkansas phones will soon require area codes for all calls

People dialing local calls in the 501 area code will have to dial all 10 numbers starting Oct. 24 as the Federal Communications Commissions sets up a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that would conflict with some dialing in the region.

Until the change, callers using landlines to dial others inside the area code can continue using seven-digit dialing, according to a FCC news release. On or after Oct. 24, any calls made without the area code will not connect, and callers will receive a recording informing them that the call cannot be completed as dialed.

The 501 area code -- which covers most of Central Arkansas, including Little Rock, Hot Springs and Cabot -- is one of 82 across the nation that will change to 10-digit dialing. It is the only area code change in Arkansas.

The change comes because some seven-digit numbers in the 501 area code start with 988, including some landlines in Jacksonville.

The FCC plans to use the three-number 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16 of next year. It will be used as a three-digit number similar to 911. Anyone needing help with suicide prevention before July 16 can still reach the suicide line at (800) 273-8255.

Ten-digit dialing has been enabled for the 501 area code since April 24, the release said.

Cellphones already require 10-digit dialing. Most automated office telephone systems do, as well.

[AREA CODES: List of affected codes not appearing above? Click here » arkansasonline.com/1017areacodes/]

The FCC release noted that alarm system companies and automated office phone systems might need to be updated to operate with the 10-digit dialing.

Bob Tucker, ADT security company spokesman, said there are hundreds of customers in Arkansas who needed to have their security systems updated because of the FCC change. As of Thursday, about two dozen still needed updating in the state.

Without updating, he said the security systems won't dial the correct 10 digits in an emergency situation, such as a fire or burglary. The systems can be updated through an appointment with a security system technician.

"We are actively trying to update our customers," Tucker said. "The bottom line is some people are just hard to reach."

The company has sent letters, text messages and emails, and knocked on doors of customers who need the updates, he said.

"We've been working on this for months across the U.S.," Tucker said.

Ryan Flynn, president of Network Services Group, said most his business clients in Arkansas already use Voice Over IP phone systems, which require 10-digit-dialing. The phone systems operate off broadband internet connections instead of analog phone lines.

Over the past decade or so, most businesses switched to the newer phone system, Flynn said. His company provides technical support, including phone support, throughout the state.

"Everyone just started getting used to 10-digit dialing," Flynn said. "It was a headache when it first started. There was a lot of misdialing. People also were worried they will be charged long distance, that wasn't the case."

The Arkansas Department of Labor also put out notices to elevator companies, saying they need to start reprogramming any equipment that uses seven calling digits starting April 24, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.