FYI: Crafts fairs conclude today in NWA

Oct. 17 (Sunday)

War Eagle -- War Eagle Mills Farm, War Eagle Mill and Sharp's Show at War Eagle all happen around the War Eagle Creek bridge. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Spanker Creek Farm Arts & Crafts Fair -- Located at 8464 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville, the event will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 1-5 p.m., Murphy Park Pavilion, Springdale. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Designing Women" -- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Oct. 18 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FPL Fright Nights -- "Frankenweenie," 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Film Club -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Sunset Tai Chi -- 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 19 (Tuesday)

Oct. 20 (Wednesday)

Books On Main Book Club -- "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 21 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Labor Prints" with Larissa Randall, curatorial assistant, 1 p.m., North Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 2:30-5 p.m. with music by Craig Colorusso at 3 p.m., Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spotlight Talk -- With photographer John Dyer, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 22 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Featured Artisan -- Watercolor with Leana Fisher, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 2:30-5 p.m., Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation -- Marshallese canoe carving, 4-5 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Peter/Wendy" -- An original adaptation of "Peter Pan," 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

Oct. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Shannon Wurst & Brad Helms, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Fall gardening with Samantha Best, nature interpretation specialist, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with music by Papa Rap at 11 a.m. and music by Pat Ryan Key at noon, Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Fossil Museum -- With the University of Arkansas Museum, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest -- 3-6 p.m., in the "back yard" at Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Night -- Fright at the Museum, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 24 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Slab, Coil, Pinch Hand Building Functional Pottery with Katie Fitzgerald, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios -- Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

Models & Paintings -- By Mike & John Carney, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through October, Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

"BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE" -- Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.

"Eureka on Film" -- 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday & Wednesday, through mid-November, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $5; ages 6 & younger free. 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" -- Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Gear Up: The Science of Bikes" -- Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. "Gear Up" contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

"The Lost Highway" -- A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

