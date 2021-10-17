Suzanna Marie Gibbs - David ChristopherDudley

Suzanna Marie Gibbs and David Christopher Dudley were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated.

Ann Marie and James Kenneth Gibbs of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Roxane and Glen Arnold, the late Judy Arnold and the late Joy and James Kenneth Gibbs.

Parents of the groom are Kendall and David Billows of Rome City, Ind., and Debbie and David Dudley of Murrells Inlet, S.C. He is the grandson of Freida and David C. Dudley Sr., the late James David Goodson, the late Durie Lee Goodson and the late Betty Jo Elmore Tedder.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a long sleeve gown by Dany Tabet embellished with pearls and floral appliques. She carried a bouquet of white roses, cattleya orchids and a cascade of dendrobium orchid tendrils.

The bride's maids of honor were her sisters Stevie Gibbs of Fayetteville and Liza Gibbs of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were London Hall and Ashley Jolly, both of Fayetteville; Hailey Merlo of Austin, Texas; Kelly Richardson of Cincinnati; Julienne Thomas of Little Rock; and Rebecca Roberts of Chicago. They wore black gowns in the style of their choice and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Flower girl was Londyn Landers and ring bearers were Patton Landers and Jack Tennyson, all of Little Rock.

Davis Dudley of Cleveland was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Louis Gattozzi, Will Ripley and John Colla, all of Cleveland; Chad Volz of Louisville, Ky.; Binh Tran of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Dylan Murphy of Sanibel Island, Fla.; and Brandon Hazlewood of Lexington, Ky.

Seating the guests were Charles Walker Daniel of Fayetteville and Malachi Williamson and Eli Williamson, both of Edmund, Okla., and cousins of the bride; and Harris Daniels of Athens, Ga., and Parker Daniels of Atlanta, both cousins of the groom.

A reception was held at Chenal Country Club. Guest tables held a mix of tall and short arrangements of roses, orchids and pampas grass in neutral shades. Tall flowering faux trees were in each corner of the ballroom.

The bride graduated with bachelor's degrees in French and English from the University of Arkansas and is a high school educator at Little Rock Christian Academy.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky and is a financial adviser at PNC Bank.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Belize.