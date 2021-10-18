Little Rock man dies after SUV rolls over on I-40, troopers say

A Little Rock man died Saturday afternoon after he was thrown from an SUV that drove off Interstate 40 and rolled over in Lonoke County, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m., as 25-year-old Reinaldo Amaya-Alas rode west in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe near Carlisle, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The Chevrolet ran off the south side of the interstate, over-corrected and swerved back across the highway, the report states. Troopers said the vehicle spun, overturning several times and ejecting Amaya-Alas before coming to rest in the middle of the interstate.

The Lonoke County coroner’s office pronounced Amaya-Alas dead at the scene, according to the report. The SUV’s driver, a 27-year-old Little Rock man, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 509 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.