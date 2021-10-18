Petty, longest-serving member, resigns from Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's longest-serving council member is resigning.

Matthew Petty, 37, sent a letter of resignation Monday to the city's administration. In the letter, Petty said his professional workload and associated travel had increased, and it had become more difficult for him to continue to provide the level of service he expected from himself.

"I am stepping aside to make room for another to implement Ward 2's progressive agenda," Petty said in the letter.

Petty said his resignation is effective Oct. 25.

Petty was first elected to his Ward 2 seat in 2008 and won reelection in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Ward 2 includes most of downtown, including Dickson Street and the downtown square. Other notable landmarks are Wilson Park, the Washington-Willow neighborhood, Woodland Junior High and the University of Arkansas campus east of Garland Avenue.

Petty sponsored a measure the council approved in June 2020 to reestablish the city's Board of Health. The board has guided the administration on policies during the pandemic such as the city's mask mandate. He also sponsored a measure creating the city's incentive program providing $100 for people who live or work in the city to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Petty often cited combating climate change as a top priority. He serves as chairman of the council's Transportation Committee and has advocated for multimodal transportation in the city.

Petty also sits on the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, serving as chairman for three years until Katherine Kinney became chairwoman in February.

Petty is a self-employed developer with the Infill Group. He has bachelor of science in mathematics and political science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

In the letter, Petty said serving on the council for almost 13 years has been "an incredible learning experience." He encouraged more people to consider a role in public service.

"Though this is a big change, I will always seek out ways I can contribute because I was raised to always stand up for our values and my convictions. I believe many people in Fayetteville share this ethos," he said. "It's become cliche to say the world is changing and we will only get to the other side together, but it's true."

Petty's term lasts until Dec. 31, 2024. The City Council will have the option to appoint a new member to fill out the term or hold a special election, according to state law.

State law says a City Council must appoint someone during the first regular meeting after the occurrence of the vacancy or decide to hold a special election.

Petty's vacancy will not occur until Oct. 25, therefore, the first regular council meeting after that date will be Nov. 2, Assistant City Attorney Blake Pennington said.