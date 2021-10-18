Super Quiz: Potpourri

Characters on this TV show included Monica, Rachel and Joey.

Which U.S. president's wife was named Dolley?

In which sport are the Marquess of Queensberry Rules used?

Burma is also known by this name.

This dish consists of French fries covered with gravy and cheese curds.

In this play, the batter bunts in an attempt to score the runner from third base.

For what product does the "A" stand in the corporation's name Alcoa?

"The Nutcracker" is a ballet by which Russian composer?