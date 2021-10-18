Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Story ideas Coronavirus Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive iPad Core Values Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Potpourri

Today at 1:48 a.m.

  1. Characters on this TV show included Monica, Rachel and Joey.

  2. Which U.S. president's wife was named Dolley?

  3. In which sport are the Marquess of Queensberry Rules used?

  4. Burma is also known by this name.

  5. This dish consists of French fries covered with gravy and cheese curds.

  6. In this play, the batter bunts in an attempt to score the runner from third base.

  7. For what product does the "A" stand in the corporation's name Alcoa?

  8. "The Nutcracker" is a ballet by which Russian composer?

  9. What building was stormed by a mob on Jan. 6, 2021?

ANSWERS:

  1. "Friends"

  2. James Madison

  3. Boxing

  4. Myanmar

  5. Poutine

  6. Squeeze play

  7. Aluminum

  8. Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky

  9. The U.S. Capitol

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Potpourri

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT