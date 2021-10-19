ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Beckett's Briefs' set for stage at UALR

Going on area stages:

Beckett, briefly

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock department of theater arts and dance stages "Beckett's Briefs: Short Works by Samuel Beckett," 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The show consists of Beckett's short plays "Quad," "Act Without Words I," "Come and Go," "Rough for Theatre I," "Play," "Act Without Words II" and "What Where." The production will also include an original piece, "Fortuit," by Katherine Greer and Stacy Pendergraft, who is directing the show.

The cast: Trystan Benson, Lexi Brooks, Steven Dotson, Brayden Fitts, Margo Gifford, Leonel Martinez, Anthony Morris and Essence Simone.

Seating will be on all four sides of the stage. Face masks will be required. Tickets are $10, $5 for UALR students and staff. Call (501) 916-3291 or visit ualr.edu/theatre.

Sugar's advice

Rebecca Harris plays Sugar in “Tiny Beautiful Things” at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Rebecca Harris plays Sugar in "Tiny Beautiful Things," adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from the book by Cheryl Strayed, opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

The show runs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 6. High-definition streaming will be available starting Nov. 12.

The play is based on Strayed's anonymous advice column, "Dear Sugar." Three "Letter Writers" — played by Broderick Clavery, Francisca Munoz and August Forman — round out the cast.

Tickets are $18-$58. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

Spa City season

The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs, opens its 2022 season with "The Odd Couple" by Neil Simon, Feb. 4-6, 11-13.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ April 1-3, 8-10: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling

◼️ June 3-5, 10-12: "Little Women," adapted by Thomas Hischak from the Louisa May Alcott classic

◼️ Aug. 5-7, 12-14: "The Music Man," book, music, lyrics by Meredith Willson

◼️ Oct. 7-9, 14-16: "Death of a Salesman" by Arthur Miller

◼️ Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 2022: "A Christmas Story," adapted by Philip Grecian from stories by Jean Shepherd

Two Youth Theatre shows:

◼️ March 4-6: "Cinderella"

◼️ Sept. 2-4: "Peter and the Star Catcher," music by Wayne Barker, book by Rick Elise, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

And four Reader's Theatre/Pocket Singers performances:

◼️ May 21: "Broadway Cabaret"

◼️ Jan. 17: "Love Is All-Around"

◼️ July 16: "Classic Americana"

◼️ Nov. 19: "Pop Cabaret"

Season tickets are $120, $100 for students and senior citizens. Call (501) 623-8585 or visit pockettheatre.com.