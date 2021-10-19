Long day at Alotian

Normally, University of Arkansas golfer Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira isn't fond of playing 36 holes in one day.

That wasn't the case Monday in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club.

"I didn't mind at all," de Olivera said of the marathon day of play. "I don't think it [course] could have been in any better shape. It was amazing. It was a pleasure to play here."

De Oliveira played like somebody who enjoyed himself, posting back-to-back 2-under-par 70s over the hilly par-72 layout that played to 7,396 yards.

De Oliveira, a junior, enters today's final 18 holes of stroke-play competition two shots behind Notre Dame's Taichi Kho, who shot rounds of 68 and 70.

De Oliveira is tied with Kho's Fighting Irish teammate Palmer Jackson at 4 under.

Arizona's Christian Banke had the round of the day, following up a 5-over 77 in the morning with a 7-under 65 in the afternoon.

Notre Dame's 36-hole total of 7-under 569 is 11 strokes better than Arizona (580), with Alabama (582) and Arkansas (587) rounding out the top four.

Arkansas Coach Brad McMakin said it all came down to putting.

"We actually played pretty well," McMakin said. "We struggled on the greens quite a bit. It's just learning the golf course. We've got a long day tomorrow to catch up.

"If we hit the ball like we did today and make some putts, we'll be OK."

The women's portion of the tournament is a bit more unsettled, with 30 players representing the six teams needing to finish up their second rounds at 8 this morning after running out of daylight Monday.

Arkansas is six shots behind LSU, which is 12 over for the tournament. Ole Miss and South Carolina are a shot behind Arkansas at 19 over.

The men are scheduled to begin play at 10, and they will do so with a much better understanding of what it takes to score over this course.

Nobody can attest to that better than Banke, a graduate senior for Arizona.

"I changed up my game plan a little," Banke said. "I hit a lot more 3-woods. I hit a lot more fairways in the second round.

"It was nice, because I had a short iron coming in, and I was hitting it close."

Banke's 65 included 7 birdies, 11 pars and no bogeys,

Banke said going low was not on his mind.

"I wasn't really thinking about that," he said. "You try not to think too far ahead, thinking about the score you might shoot."

De Oliveira said looking ahead is what got him in trouble on the back nine of his second round.

De Oliveira moved to 5 under after making birdies at 8-9-10 and was two strokes ahead of Kho, but only momentarily.

"One of the bad things I did there was to take a look to the leaderboard so see where I was," de Oliveira said. "I think that made me not pay the attention that this course needs.

"You've got to be paying attention the whole way. It's hard when you play 36 holes in the same day."

Notre Dame's Kho shot a 4-under 68 in the morning, suffered a double bogey on his ninth hole on the second 18, but rebounded to shoot 4 under on his final nine, including back-to-back birdies to close.

Kho's 4-under 68 in the morning included three birdies, an eagle on the par-5 eighth and a bogey at No. 9.

"Just a really good round, just really solid," Kho said. "The course is in such good shape. At the end of the day, I've got to play the best I can, what the day gives me.

"This morning it was a 68. This afternoon it might be a couple better or a couple worse. Either way, I'm just focused on executing the shot at hand. Good things are going to happen."

Good things happened early to Arkansas redshirt freshman Juan Camilo Vesga, who teed off at No. 10.

Vesga birdied the par-4 10th, then aced the par-3, 161-yard 11th hole.

Vesga finished his first round at 3 over, but posted a par-72 afternoon round and is tied for ninth at 3-over.

"Having that great start, it was just great," Vesga said. "Unfortunately, for the rest of the day, the putter just didn't work."

Vesga said it was satisfying having McMakin nearby when he made the hole-in-one in the morning.

"I didn't see it in the air because of the sun," Vesga said. "But it landed right where we planned. And it went in.

"At the green, all the volunteers and the scorers screamed a little bit, and we knew it went in."

Only four golfers -- Kho, de Oliveira, Jackson and Banke -- finished 36 holes under par.

Besides de Oliveira and Vesga, Razorbacks struggled with Segundo Pinto and Luke Long at 6 over, and Wil Gibson at 10-over par.

Joshua McCray, competing as an individual for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, posted back-to-back rounds of 9-over 81.

"Just didn't hit enough greens," McCray said. "Had too many putts."