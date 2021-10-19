Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he'll step into a larger role when he hosts the awards show in November. On Monday, the Country Music Association and ABC announced that the "American Idol" judge will host the show for the first time when it airs from Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 10. "The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music," the 45-year-old Bryan said in a statement. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down." The Georgia-born singer added that, "Growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group." Bryan has twice won CMA entertainer of the year and is nominated this year along with Jordan Davis for musical event of the year. While this is his first time as a CMA Awards host, Bryan has plenty of experience after being a co-host for several years at the Academy of Country Music Awards, normally held in Las Vegas. It's been a long time since CMAs have had a single host. Co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley had a 10-year run together starting in 2008. In 2019, Underwood returned as co-host with Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton and McEntire hosted with Darius Rucker last year.

• Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock 'n' roll legend. "Live From Blueberry Hill" is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill cafe in St. Louis, one of Berry's favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17. The album features Berry tearing through classics like "Roll Over Beethoven," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode." In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His 95th birthday would have been Monday. More songs off the live album include "Rock and Roll Music," "Let It Rock," "Carol/Little Queenie," "Around and Around," "Nadine" and "Mean Old World." Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the cafe that hosts musicians and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years.