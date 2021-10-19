PODCAST: What to make of Razorbacks' 3-game losing streak

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we talk about the issues for Arkansas during its three-game losing streak, including last Saturday's 38-23 home loss to Auburn.

Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones also discuss the history of Razorback second-year football coaches and on the issues with SEC officiating.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.