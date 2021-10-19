Rape on train not halted, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.

More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday.

Police do not believe that a single witness on the train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.

Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, authorities said. Officers reported pulling the man off the woman at the last stop. They responded within about three minutes of a 911 call from a transportation authority employee, authorities said.

"What we want is everyone to be angry and disgusted and to be resolute about making the system safer," Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said at the news conference.

Arrest records show Fiston Ngoy, 35, was charged with rape and related offenses.

The affidavit of arrest for Ngoy detailed times of the assault, including that during those 40 minutes the woman appears to repeatedly push Ngoy away.

Nestel would not give an approximate number of witnesses, and it was unclear from the affidavit how many passengers were present for those 40 minutes.

"I can tell you that people were holding their phone up in the direction of this woman being attacked," he said.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, of the Upper Darby Police Department, has said surveillance footage showed other riders were on the train and added that someone "should have done something."

The New York Times reported that Bernhardt said that people who recorded the attack and failed to intervene could possibly be charged, but that would be up to the Delaware County District Attorney's office to determine.

There were no calls made to 911 in Philadelphia. Nestel said police were still waiting for Delaware County 911, which covers the last two train stops, to determine if it received any calls.

Investigators said in the affidavit that Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9:15 p.m. The video shows her pushing him away multiple times until he is seen ripping her pants down at about 9:52 p.m.

Bernhardt said officers arrived at the 69th Street terminal on the Market-Frankford Line, the busiest route on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, around 10 p.m.

An employee who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that "something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

Transportation police waiting at the next stop found the woman and arrested Ngoy, who they had pulled off of the woman. She was taken to a hospital.

Ngoy claimed in his statement to police that he knew the victim, but couldn't remember her name and said the encounter was consensual.

Information for this article was contributed by Ted Shaffrey of The Associated Press.