Auction benefits CASA Women's Shelter

CASA Women's Shelter at Pine Bluff continues its monthly Great Escape Auction. The fundraiser helps domestic violence victims who are assisted by CASA to escape their abusive partners.

Many donations have been received and new customers have visited The Purple Purse at 1514 State St., a nonprofit repurposed-goods store that is part of CASA. And CASA has announced items for its October auction.

"We have some really great items this month, so I expect our audience to grow and have many new bidders this month. Every time you buy or donate something, you are helping a victim escape violence," said Karen Palmer, CASA director.

If you are interested in donating auction items, contact Palmer or Peggy Tillman at CASA. Ideal items include new or gently used designer handbags and shoes, household decor, tools and gift certificates. Donors need to tell CASA staff members that the item is specifically for the auction.

To bid on auction items, visit www.32auctions.com/casaoctober. Details: CASA Women's Shelter, (870) 535-2955 or casawspb@gmail.com.

Almost time for Buck Fever Festival

The city of Banks will host the 35th annual Buck Fever Festival on Nov. 12-13.

At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, the event will begin with pageants for children younger than 4.

On Nov. 13 beginning at 10 a.m., vendors will sell a variety of items. Also, the Big Buck Contest features a $250 prize for the biggest buck deer. The big buck and big doe contests will continue until the evening of Nov. 13.

The parade begins at noon and includes competitions for best ATV, tractor, classic car, antique car, male horse rider, female horse rider, bicycle and best hunting-themed float. The best overall entry will receive $150. The Buck Fever Parade Pageant and Cutest Dog Contest will also be held within the parade.

Catfish dinner fundraiser tickets can be purchased in advance for $12. Plates will be available from noon to 2 p.m. The cornhole tournament will begin at 8 p.m. with a $250 prize for the winning team.

The headlining band is Tilluride, a country band with rock roots from Texas, which will play at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 on the main stage.

Details: Buck Fever Festival on Facebook. Entry forms can be dropped off at Johnny's Radiator & More by Nov. 5. Forms and T-shirts are also available at Banks City Hall. The city invites everyone to attend.