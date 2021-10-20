Sections
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Fort Smith Northside High School

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- Northside High School was evacuated for more than an hour Tuesday because of a bomb threat.

An investigation into the threat began between 11 and 11:30 a.m., according to Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the School District. Parents began to pick up their children from the school at their own discretion within that time period.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., the buildings on the school's campus had been cleared and students, faculty and staff were returning to their classrooms, Marshall said.

Print Headline: Bomb threat causes evacuation of Fort Smith school

