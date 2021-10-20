Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

Bentonville

• Brandon Griffin, 38, of 1 Cooper Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Griffin was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Anahi Uribe, 19, of 501 S.W. Pearl Drive No. 3 in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Uribe was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Pedro Garcia, 25, of 703 N. 12th Place in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

