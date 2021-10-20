Accidental shooting injures 2 teens in Jonesboro, police say

Two teens were injured in an accidental shooting in Jonesboro on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded in the 2000 block of Belt Street around 10:50 p.m. and located two boys with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

A 16-year-old was sitting with his friend in a stairwell, when the gun he was handling accidentally discharged, striking him in the arm, police said. The bullet traveled through his arm and hit a 15-year-old boy in the lower back, according to the post.

Police said the boys were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Spokesperson Sally Smith said police have completed their end of the investigation and the original charges were reduced.

The originally listed charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault were changed to discharging firearms in city limits, and the case has been transferred to the Juvenile Department for any further action, the post states.