UA team wins cybersecurity honors

Four University of Arkansas students were awarded top prize in a cybersecurity team challenge offered by the Little Rock Venture Center over the weekend.

Cybersecurity experts challenged student-led teams from across Arkansas with a combination of games, skill development and networking to test the students' abilities. October is being celebrated nationally as cybersecurity awareness month to promote efforts to heighten security and tighten policies to lower risks and prevent attacks.

The four-student team from the University of Arkansas captured the top prize in the Jolt Cyber Challenge competition. Members included: Karsen Beck, Kira Thelfall, Natalie Friedem and Will Shaver. Two teams from the University of Central Arkansas rounded out the awards category.

Competitive tests were built by seven volunteers who created puzzles to strengthen development skills in team-building challenges. Focus areas included remote access exploits, web vulnerabilities, code-breaking, physical security and reverse engineering.

"The Jolt Cyber Challenge is so important to our state," said Wayne Miller, executive director of the venture center. "The tech economy continues to grow, and we must grow our pool of tech talent right here in the state. Our own entrepreneurs building tech platforms need in-state talent, our local tech companies need a talent pipeline, and tomorrow's workers need high-paying tech jobs in their home state."

Individual awards were given to Julia Green of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; John Clements, also of UALR; Skyler Austen from UCA; and Buddha Moore from the Arkansas School for Math and Science.

Next year's competition is scheduled for Oct. 7-9. Go to venturecenter.co/jolt for more information.