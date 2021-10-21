The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 2o, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-651. Jennifer McKamie (now Sharp) v. Shaun McKamie, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-146. Krissa Williams v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-655. Mary Choate v. State of Arkansas and T.J., from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed in part; dismissed in part. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-142. Alexandra Coulter; Gregory McCuin, Jr.; and Arkansas Department of Human Services v. Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught, J., agrees. Whiteaker, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-711. (In the Matter of the Adoption of S.C, A.H., and E.H.) Arkansas Department of Human Services; and Luz Mendez and Cesar Garcia v. A.H. and E.H., Minor Children; and James Willardson and Megan Willardson, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-393. Craig Ballegeer v. Holly Ballegeer, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-586. PST Tax Inc. d/b/a H&R Block v. Glenna Tindall d/b/a Yellow Rose Tax/Business Services, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-20-626. Geraldine Epps, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Melissa Dennis and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Journee Dennis v. Ouachita County Medical Center; Arkansas Health Group; and Johnathan Lewis, M.D., from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-201. Courtney Young v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, Whiteaker, and Vaught, JJ., agree. Barrett, J., dissents.

CV-20-510. Eldon K. Bugg and Danny C. Bugg v. Marc Honey; Wm. Marshall Hubbard; Cyril Gray; and Honey Law Firm, P.A., from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-20-578. Janice K. Vaughn v. Michael S. Vaughn, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-20-674. Franklin Scott Pierce v. Veronica Seraphine Whitehill, from Perry County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-20-689. David Hardisty v. Mary Hardisty, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUSTICE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-591. Tracey Scott and Lorrenzo Hampton, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. RevClaims, LLC; St. Bernards Hospital, Inc.; and ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc., from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-584. Innisfree Health and Rehab, LLC; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc; Nursing Consultants, Inc., d/b/a Professional Nursing and Rehabilitation Services; Innisfree Estates, LLC; and Michael S. Morton v. Vicki Titus, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Helen Gale Gilmore, Deceased; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Helen Gale Gilmore, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-155. Dawn Gamble v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUSTICE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-654. Mary Choate v. State of Arkansas and J.J., from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed in part; dismissed in part. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-128. Jimmy Marion Baugh v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.