Fayetteville seeks input on Yvonne Richardson Community Center expansion

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is asking residents for input on an expansion of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center on the south part of town.

A questionnaire is posted to the city's Speak Up page at http://fayetteville-ar.gov/speakup . The center on Rock Street near the Willow Heights public housing complex has $1 million allocated for an expansion from the 2019 parks bond referendum voters approved.

Some options under consideration are a teaching kitchen, computer lab, multipurpose room and a walking and running track, according to a city news release.

The 10,000-square-foot center was built in 1996 and currently features an indoor basketball court, computer laboratory, conference room, an outdoor playground and a garden. It hosts a number of after-school and summer programs for children in addition to being open to the general public for recreation. The city's parks department operates and maintains the space.

For more information on the center, go to http://fayetteville-ar.gov/yrcc .