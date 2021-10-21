Grants highlighting Black history efforts

The Black History Commission of Arkansas has awarded a pair of Curtis H. Sykes grants for projects to commemorate the work of Scipio A. Jones and the Holman school.

A $3,500 grant will go to the Dunbar/Horace Mann Archives Building Project Foundation, which plans to develop a book or brochure about Jones, a Black American educator, lawyer, judge, philanthropist and politician from Arkansas.

The Dunbar/Horace Mann Archives Building Project Foundation is restoring Jones’ home at 1872 S. Cross St. in Little Rock.

A $2,900 grant will go to the Grand Prairie Historical Society. The nonprofit organization, which preserves and promotes the regional heritage of Arkansas’s Grand Prairie, to fund a historic marker about the Holman School, a center for education of Stuttgart’s Black Americans.

The grant program supports Black American historic and historical preservation and public programming projects in Arkansas.