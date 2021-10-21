Late FG sends Coastal Carolina to first loss

BOONE, N.C. -- Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night.

Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt). The have never lost to the Chanticleers at home.

The Mountaineers moved into the driver's seat in the conference's East division and could prevent Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1) from reaching the championship game.

Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards and one touchdown for Coastal Carolina. It had a 11-game Sun Belt winning streak snapped.

Coastal Carolina came in averaging 48.8 points, but the Chanticleers were outgained 575 to 376 and the offense struggled to protect McCall in the second half.

Appalachian State's defense forced three Coastal Carolina punts in the fourth quarter, setting up Brice and the offense with great field position at the Mountaineers 38 for their final drive. From there, Brice went to Williams on consecutive throws of 19 and 16 yards to reach field goal range.

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley).

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones (5) points while celebrating a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) is hoisted by teammates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) signals a first down after a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley).