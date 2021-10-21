Sites open as TOPPS offers meals for kids

Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service (TOPPS) is participating with the Arkansas Special Nutrition program to provide meals to children 18 and under.

The following sites are open to the public: TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Little TOPPS, 3512 W. Second Ave., 3:30-4:30 p.m. (supper-snack, 4:45-5 p.m.) Monday-Thursday.

Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 Reeker St., 3:45-4:30 p.m. (snack 4:45- 5:15) Monday-Friday.

Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County #2, 200 W. Sixth Ave., 4-4:30 p.m. (supper-snacks 4:45-5:15 p.m.) Monday-Thursday.

Soar, 200 W. Sixth Ave., 3:30-4:30 p.m. (supper-snack 5-5:30 p.m.) Monday-Thursday.

TOPPS provides grab-and-go meals for any child in the city from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Parents are allowed to pick up meals after enrolling in the program.

Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.