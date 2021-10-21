Two men arrested in shooting death of teenager in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at West Pleasant Woods Drive.

Christopher Johnson, Jr., 19, of Marianna, was arrested for murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Paul Whitaker, 18, of Marianna, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution and accomplice to tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, the USMS Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and the Marianna Police Department, found and arrested Johnson and Whitaker on Monday, according to a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. on Sep. 10 at 1862 W. Pleasant Woods Dr.

They found an unresponsive 16-year-old male in the residence with a gunshot wound.

Officers began life saving efforts, but could not save the victim, according to the release.

Detectives determined the shooting was a homicide.

After weeks of investigation, detectives requested arrest warrants for Johnson and Whitaker.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.