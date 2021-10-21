Woman arrested on public intoxication charge after taking sandwich from Little Rock city director, police say

A Little Rock woman was arrested on a public intoxication charge after she allegedly robbed and assaulted 81-year-old city director Joan Adcock Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Wright Ave. at 6:12 a.m. for an assault that just occurred involving Adcock, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

A broadcast was made of the suspect, who officers located a few blocks away from the incident location, police said.

The woman was unsteady on her feet and was swaying back and forth, speaking loudly, and displaying irrational behavior, police said.

The woman smelled strongly of intoxicants, and police informed her she was being arrested on a public intoxication charge and would be investigated in connection with assault, according to the report.

Adcock told officers that the woman walked up to her outside the Wright Avenue Alert Center and tried to take a sandwich container from her hand, police said. She was talking, but Adcock was unable to understand what she was saying, the report states.

The woman then began to pull at Adcock’s hair and say “Give me that wig, I want it.”

At that time, police said, a person intervened and told the woman to move back and leave.

The woman took the sandwich from Adcock’s hand, before continuing down the street, police said.

Adcock was not injured in the incident and declined to press charges, according to the report.

Attempts to reach Adcock by phone and email Thursday were unsuccessful.