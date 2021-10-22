Woman sought in the shooting of her sister

A 35-year-old woman is being sought after the shooting of her 30-year-old sister, the Jefferson County sheriff's office said.

Deputies and criminal investigators responded to a reported domestic disturbance between the two women in the 9000 block of Pine Meadow.

They said Caliea Harvill had allegedly been shot by her sister, Carliesa Harvill. Caliea Harvill was taken by private vehicle to an area near Highway 104, where a med-flight helicopter landed and took her to a Little Rock area hospital. Her condition was unknown.

Carliesa Harvill was said to have fled before the sheriff's office personnel arrived, and she remained at large Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said. Tracking dogs from the Arkansas Department of Corrections were being used in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carliesa Harvill is urged to call the Jefferson County sheriff's office nonemergency dispatch at (870) 541-5300, 24/7, or the Criminal Investigations Division at (870) 541-5496, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information can also be sent to tips@jeffcoso.org. In all cases, anonymity is promised.