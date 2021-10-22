Wrecks on state roadways in Arkansas leave 2 people dead, 2 hurt

A 69-year-old Colt woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Arkansas 38 in Hughes, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Sharon Like was a passenger in a 2005 International that was traveling west on the highway at around 2:50 p.m. when it ran off the road in a right-hand curve and struck a brick-and-concrete structure, causing the vehicle to roll over, the report said.

Robert Austill, 55, of Forrest City, the driver of the International, was injured in the crash and taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Little Rock man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Carlisle, according to another state police report.

Reinaldo Amaya-Alas, 25, was a passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling west on the highway around 12:45 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the roadway and into the grass, the report said. The driver, Edwin Amaya-Alas, 27, of Little Rock, overcorrected, causing the Tahoe to spin counterclockwise back onto the highway and overturn several times, ejecting Reinaldo Amaya-Alas, the report said.

Reinaldo Amaya-Alas was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. Edwin Amaya-Alas was injured and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.