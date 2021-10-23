Hogs' newcomer wows team early

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Razorback from Ada, Okla., will play the college basketball team from Ada when the University of Arkansas takes on East Central (Okla.) University on Sunday at Walton Arena.

Tipoff for the No. 16 Razorbacks' exhibition opener is 3 p.m.

It will be the first game several newcomers play for Arkansas, including Jaxson Robinson, a 6-6 sophomore guard who transferred from Texas A&M last spring and starred at Ada High School.

Robinson said he attended a few East Central games when he was younger, but playing for the hometown NCAA Division II school wasn't a realistic option for a four-star recruit.

Since arriving on the Arkansas campus in June, Robinson has impressed his new teammates and the coaching staff.

"The start of the summer, he seemed real new," Razorbacks junior forward Connor Vanover said. "Just like a young guy that didn't really know what was going on.

"But he really clicked early and he seems like he's going to have a big role on this team this year. He's a really good knockdown three-point shooter, and he's getting better defensively and with the rest of his game."

Robinson scored 14 points and had 4 rebounds in 31 minutes and didn't have a turnover to help the White Team beat the Red 74-63 on Sunday in Arkansas' intrasquad scrimmage. He hit 5 of 11 shots, including 4 of 9 three-pointers.

"Jax is real solid," said guard Stanley Umude, a senior graduate transfer from South Dakota. "He's just going to do what you ask him to do, he's always going to be in the right spot, and he can really shoot it.

"I like playing with him, and I think he has a bright future for sure."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Robinson is a player who doesn't require a lot of maintenance.

"You're not hearing his name a lot on correcting him." Musselman said. "He seems to be really bought in. He seems to pick things up maybe quicker than some of the other new guys.

"I would say that he and Stanley are the two guys that, as far as new players, understand our offense more and understand third and fourth options."

Robinson said he has a low-key personality.

"I'm always just trying to do the right thing and just make sure I'm doing whatever Coach wants me to do," he said. " And that's all it comes down to at the end of the day.

"Just listen to Coach, be low maintenance. Doing all the right things. Knocking down shots."

Robinson is known for his perimeter shooting, but he said he's worked hard to grow his basketball IQ and improve defensively.

"I feel like just being under Coach Muss, he's taught me a few things," Robinson said. "I've figured out a lot of things since I've been here. My work ethic has changed."

Robinson was rated a top 50 high school recruit for the 2020-21 season, but he then reclassified, graduated from high school a year early and signed with Texas A&M rather than play at Ada as a senior.

Covid-19 hit the Aggies hard, and Robinson said he was among the players who became ill and had to miss a lot of practice time. He played in 14 of 18 games, including four starts, but struggled to get going offensively and averaged 2.1 points in 9.7 minutes.

Robinson's top two scoring games last season were six points against Auburn and South Carolina.

When Robinson decided to transfer, Arkansas was a natural destination because he was heavily recruited by the Razorbacks before he reclassified.

"Jaxson's a guy that we recruited hard out of high school, and he should be an incoming freshman ... and he's got a really bright future ahead of him," Musselman said. "He's just got to keep getting stronger, continue to work on putting the ball on the deck when people crowd him.

"But certainly from a stretch-the-floor, perimeter offensive threat, he does open up driving lanes for people because he can really shoot it."

Robinson said he believes the newcomers are meshing well with the Razorbacks' returning players.

"I feel like we're in a good spot as a team," Robinson said. "I feel like Coach wants us to get better at a few things, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

"But I think we shoot the ball well. I feel like everybody wants to play for each other and that's really all that matters at the end of the day."