Lanes on I-30 bridge over Arkansas River will close for inspection

by Noel Oman | Today at 5:52 p.m.
The Interstate 30 Bridge connecting the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Arkansas River is shown in this 2017 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, weather permitting.

These lane closings have been coordinated with the contractors for the 30 Crossing construction project in the same location, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will direct traffic.

