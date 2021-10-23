Super Quiz: Long, Long Ago

This Carthaginian general crossed the Alps to attack the Romans.

This Greek who wrote nothing is considered the first moral philosopher.

Ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans wrote on this material.

What period followed the Bronze Age?

Which country invented the compass, printing and gunpowder?

The culture of these people of Central America peaked between A.D. 300 and 900.

The Mesozoic Era is also called the Age of --------.

Knossos, on this island, has been called Europe's oldest city.