Arkansas Achievers

• April Chatham-Carpenter, chairperson of the Department of Applied Communication at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the former state co-coordinator for Braver Angels of Arkansas, has been selected to serve as co-director of field communications for Braver Angels National. Launched in 2016, Braver Angels is an organization that brings together red (conservative-leaning) and blue (liberal-leaning) Americans in a working alliance. As director of field communications, a volunteer position, Chatham-Carpenter will work to empower Braver Angels leaders throughout the country and improve the way information is communicated to them, as well as disseminate success stories of their work.

• Elizabeth Small, director of business networks and instructor of real estate at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XVI. One of 48 people in the state who has been selected for the exclusive leadership program, which is operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas. As the head of the Real Estate Program, Small connects talented students to the real estate industry by relying on her own industry experience and the expertise provided by an advisory board whose members represent a variety of real estate related fields.

