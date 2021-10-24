Club news: Stars shine on local astronomy club

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers furnished pots of flowers to decorate the last two holes at the LPGA tournament. To support Arkansas Children's Hospital, pots were filled with yellow mums. Several club members attended the LPGA, including club president Laynette Riley and her husband, Russell.

The Garden Club of Rogers participates in many community projects. Some have been suspended because of covid-19 concerns, but will resume in the future.

Information: (951) 275-3191.

Republicans

The Republican Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at New Hope Assembly of God, 2626 W. New Hope Road in Rogers. The program will be the four candidates for the Arkansas Supreme Court, including the Honorable Rhonda Wood, the Honorable Gunner Delay, the Honorable Chris Carnahan and Sen. Matt Pitsch.

The Republican Party meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

Information: (479) 685-8747.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Oct. 28 at Mermaids restaurant with a Zoom option for those not wishing to attend in person. Lunch is $15. Email the club for the Zoom link.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Andante Music

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista presents a program of music in schools at the Nov. 2 meeting. Camille Austin, music director at Lincoln Junior High School, will direct a select group of young musicians from the school's orchestra.

The concert will be at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. All Andante programs are free and open to the public. Andante is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or call Martha Sheets at (479) 553-7036.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Nov. 4 on the Lake Alma Loop trail near Alma. This is a 4.5 mile hike. One creek crossing is involved, and a pair of water shoes is recommended.

Participants will meet at North Mountain Grove Road at Lake Alma at 9 a.m.

Information: Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193; email munster@olemac.net; or visit bvhikingclub.com.

P.E.O. Chapter BR

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now by P.E.O. Chapter BR. Proceeds of the sales will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance.

The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 2. Deadline for orders is Nov. 19, and delivery is Dec. 1-2.

Information: Email carebutler@aol.com or (805) 844-8437.

Astronomers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society next monthly meeting will be Nov. 9, featuring a speaker, Constellation of the Month, and astro fundamentals video, with viewing afterwards weather permitting. All ages are welcome.

The SCAS monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Information: (928) 651-0334.

Noel Women

The Noel Woman's Club will meet Nov. 9 with Dot Harner as the hostess. Vicki Barth will give the program, and members will make gnomes out of recycled materials.

A fundraiser dinner is set for Nov. 13. The dinner will be Louine Gardner's famous Chicken Spaghetti along with a salad, homemade hot rolls and a dessert for only $7. It will be a drive-by and pick-up dinner at the Noel Senior Center, beginning at 5 p.m. You may call to reserve your dinner or just show up for it. Members want to thank the community in advance for always supporting the Woman's Club.

Noel Woman's Club was started in October 1924 and is the only club that has been in continuous service to the community for the past 97 years. The club needs more members to continue to grow our community. Please consider calling President Melissa Lance at (417) 455-6674 to find out how you can become involved.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Gail Coleman, whose topic will be "Written on My Heart." The feature will be House of Webster.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Nov. 5. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562 or email Jane at djlong45@cox.net.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club wants to thank Village Waste Water for providing space and support for the club to grow the plants it sells at annual fundraising events.

"I took over being the chair for the BVGC plant sale two years ago, and one of the things I worked on right away was to improve our relationship with the staff at Village Waste Water," says Joal Miller. Miller and club members hosted a luncheon for the staff -- which has now become a tradition -- and members regularly drop off "goodies" like banana bread.

The space at Village Waste Water gives the club room for five sandbeds, and staff has created a watering system that covers all the beds.

"They built a shade cover for our one bed that we keep our shade plants it, and it's been the best," Miller says. "Last winter when we got the big freeze and storm, I couldn't get down to VWW to check on our new seedlings, so Frank (Knight, VWW manager) was awesome in that he brought in a propane heater to make sure the hothouse stayed warm for the seeds and also watered for me! As you can see, whatever they can do to help us they will. The nicest group of people!"

Miller says plans are to fill an unused space at the VWW property "with native trees, shrubs and flowers, have walking paths throughout -- including a handmade arbor and bench -- and use this bed to help educate people on the types of native plants they can plant in their own flower beds. It will be a fun, loving, work-in-progress bed -- and we can't wait to start planting!"

Miller says "without these people, the plant sale and garden club would be nowhere near as successful. We have formed a really nice relationship with everyone and appreciate them so very much. They deserve a good amount of the credit for our success."

For information about the Bella Vista Garden Club, email Miller at joalmiller925@gmail.com.

Gravette Lions

Harris Steele, cofounder of Outreach 58:10 Food Pantry, was the guest speaker at the Oct. 6 meeting of the Gravette Lions Club.

Steele explained that the pantry, which has operated in Sulphur Springs for about two years, formerly operated as Share the Harvest food pantry for seven years at Harvest Baptist Church in Gravette. When the church decided to discontinue the service, he and his daughter, Haidee Larsen, decided to take it over and move it to Sulphur Springs since 80% of the patrons served were from there. The city has provided a location for the pantry for two years.

The pantry has been operating in a 4,000-square-foot area in the old school gymnasium. Steele said Shiloh Trust has recently donated 2 1/2 acres of wooded land across the street south and east of the present location, and plans are to build a 3,000-square-foot metal building.

Steele said he hopes the new building, when completed, will become a community enrichment center. He would like to build some raised beds for gardening nearby and allow families to adopt a space where they can grow their own produce and possibly donate any excess to the pantry. He also hopes to have a canning station for persons to preserve some of their crops.

Outreach 58:10 food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers.

The pantry is open every Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the old school gymnasium in Sulphur Springs.

