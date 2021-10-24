LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board endorses school district's millage extension | Officials to take up in-county residency requirement for police and fire departments

Directors support extending millage

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday expressing support for the millage extension being voted on Nov. 2 for the Little Rock School District.

The city board adopted the resolution as part of Tuesday's consent agenda. The measure cited the district's planned facilities improvements using the revenue from the property-tax extension and encouraged residents to vote yes.

Little Rock voters will decide whether to extend for 19 years the collection of 12.4 mills used for debt service on behalf of the school district and whether to refinance two 2015 bond issues at a lower interest rate.

A similar resolution, which expresses support for the coming Nov. 9 Central Arkansas Library System millage referendum in Little Rock, is on the city board's Nov. 2 meeting agenda.

County residency bid is agenda item

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors are to consider a proposed ordinance sponsored by Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson that would require the city's police officers and firefighters to live in Pulaski County as a condition of employment.

Employees required to live outside of Pulaski County because of their work with a joint task force or government agency would not have to abide by the measure.

Individuals who accept jobs with the city would have 90 days to relocate to within Pulaski County, according to the draft ordinance.