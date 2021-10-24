• Harrison Ford lost his credit card during a stay in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily, but he got it back thanks to a German tourist, police there said Saturday. The tourist found a credit card with Ford's name emblazoned on it Thursday and turned it in to the police station in Mondello. Officers tracked the actor down and returned the card, police said. It wasn't clear if Ford had even been aware that the card was missing. Italian media published a photo of the smiling actor wearing a T-shirt and apparently bathing trunks, holding the card up for the camera alongside two officers and the local commander.

• Since returning to Broadway's "American Utopia" after the pandemic pause, David Byrne has noticed a few things about his audience: It seems younger and a little more diverse -- and people are juiced to see live entertainment again. "They're thrilled, just completely thrilled, to be in a theater, seeing a show, hearing music," he said. "It's like, 'Wow, did we miss this or what?'" "American Utopia" had its reopening at the St. James Theatre on Sunday. The music and dancing, performed by a barefoot troupe that operates without wires, is the same as before the break. Byrne has made a few changes to his monologues to reflect the times. Some of the change in the audience composition might be due to Spike Lee's filmed version of "American Utopia." "I can sense that there are audience members who are not as familiar with the Talking Heads songs we play," Byrne said. "They're coming to see it as a show, and they're taking it all in -- not simply as music fans but as people who are seeing a show." Quickly in the show, he addresses what has kept people away. "Thank you for leaving your homes," he says. "I used to say that in the old world and it had a different meaning. But many things have changed." He references covid-19 in some of his other monologues. "Because of the nature of the show, because I talk directly to the audience and I'm not a character in a play, I have the opportunity to address a little bit of what we've all been through," he said in an interview. Importantly, "American Utopia" doesn't feel dated upon its return, Byrne said. "The show dealt with a lot of issues that really came to the fore during the pandemic, whether it was race and policing or voting," he said. "It was, in a way, lucky, maybe prescient. We just happened to catch the tenor of the times. It didn't seem to lose any of its relevance." "American Utopia" has performances scheduled through next spring.