NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 7 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-1 passing, 7 yards; 3-(-3) rushing in victory over Lions
SEASON 1-1 passing, 7 yards; 3-(-3) rushing in 1 game
RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 20-101 rushing, 1 TD; 1-(-3) receiving in loss to Steelers
SEASON 48-225 rushing, 2 TD; 5-56 receiving in 5 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Patriots/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-25 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Cowboys
SEASON 22-241 receiving, 3 TDs in 6 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 8-45 rushing, 8-65 receiving in loss to Chiefs
SEASON 25-100 rushing, 1 TD; 21-215 receiving, 1 TD in 6 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery in loss to Chiefs
SEASON 30 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery in 6 games
LB TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Bengals
SEASON 14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 4 games
CB JERRY JACOBS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble in loss to Bengals
SEASON 12 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble in 6 games
CB TRE NORWOOD (Steelers/FS Northside)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1 pass defensed in victory over Seahawks
SEASON 11 tackles, 1 pass defensed in 6 games
CB ROBERT ROCHELL (Rams/Central Arkansas
LAST WEEK 5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass defensed in victory over Giants
SEASON 10 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 INT in 5 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in victory over Panthers
SEASON 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 6 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Cowboys
SEASON 18 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1/2 sack in 6 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
THURSDAY 3-46.3 net avg. in victory over Broncos
LAST WEEK 2-49.0 net avg. in loss to Cardinals
SEASON 20-40.5 net avg. in 7 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Broncos/LR Christian)
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
QB FELEIPE FRANKS (Falcons/Arkansas)
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Cardinals/Jacksonville)
DT JONATHAN MARSHALL (Jets/Arkansas)
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
OL JASON PETERS (Bears/Arkansas)
DT DARIUS PHILON (Raiders/Arkansas)
DB TREMON SMITH (Texans/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Cowboys/White Hall-Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
LB AARON DONKOR (Seahawks/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Texans/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Washington/Arkansas)
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Cardinals/Arkansas)
DL FORREST MERRILL (Chargers/Arkansas State)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
LB CHRIS SMITH (Ravens/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)
PRomoted to active roster
TE TANNER HUDSON (49ers/Southern Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
DT XAVIER KELLY (Ravens/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.