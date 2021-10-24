NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 7 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-1 passing, 7 yards; 3-(-3) rushing in victory over Lions

SEASON 1-1 passing, 7 yards; 3-(-3) rushing in 1 game

RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 20-101 rushing, 1 TD; 1-(-3) receiving in loss to Steelers

SEASON 48-225 rushing, 2 TD; 5-56 receiving in 5 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Patriots/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-25 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Cowboys

SEASON 22-241 receiving, 3 TDs in 6 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 8-45 rushing, 8-65 receiving in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 25-100 rushing, 1 TD; 21-215 receiving, 1 TD in 6 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 30 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery in 6 games

LB TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Bengals

SEASON 14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 4 games

CB JERRY JACOBS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble in loss to Bengals

SEASON 12 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble in 6 games

CB TRE NORWOOD (Steelers/FS Northside)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1 pass defensed in victory over Seahawks

SEASON 11 tackles, 1 pass defensed in 6 games

CB ROBERT ROCHELL (Rams/Central Arkansas

LAST WEEK 5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass defensed in victory over Giants

SEASON 10 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 INT in 5 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in victory over Panthers

SEASON 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 6 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Cowboys

SEASON 18 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1/2 sack in 6 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

THURSDAY 3-46.3 net avg. in victory over Broncos

LAST WEEK 2-49.0 net avg. in loss to Cardinals

SEASON 20-40.5 net avg. in 7 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Broncos/LR Christian)

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

QB FELEIPE FRANKS (Falcons/Arkansas)

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Cardinals/Jacksonville)

DT JONATHAN MARSHALL (Jets/Arkansas)

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Bears/Arkansas)

DT DARIUS PHILON (Raiders/Arkansas)

DB TREMON SMITH (Texans/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Cowboys/White Hall-Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

LB AARON DONKOR (Seahawks/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Texans/Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Washington/Arkansas)

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Cardinals/Arkansas)

DL FORREST MERRILL (Chargers/Arkansas State)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

LB CHRIS SMITH (Ravens/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)

PRomoted to active roster

TE TANNER HUDSON (49ers/Southern Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

DT XAVIER KELLY (Ravens/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.