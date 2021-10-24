Pet of the Week

Tuck likes to say everything with excitement because he is always just so happy. His hobbies include, but are not limited to, running, walking, running some more, playing, eating, sleeping and loving people.

Canine Close-Up

Ryder is a knight in shining fur. He figures things out quickly and will happily be a person's friend or a friend to other dogs.

River is a big, fun girl just waiting for the right home. River typically goes with the flow on most occasions. Some might say, she is the most beautiful and intelligent pup out there.

Tuck and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and www.cabotanimalsupportservices.com.