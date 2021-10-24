Sections
Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

by SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:01 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded Oct. 14-20 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

21-299. Dorothy Ashmore v. Eddie Ashmore

21-324. Michael Arend v. Tammy Arend

21-389. Jason Adams v. Shirley Adams

21-807. Ashley Moore v. Eric Moore

21-836. Sarah Berryman v. Raymond Berryman

21-916. Michelle Crozier v. Jeffrey Crozier

21-983. Michelle Harris v. Alex Harris

21-1005,. Lacey Osburn v. Phillip Osburn

21-1003. Joe Myers v. Susan Myers

21-1066. Saul Lopez v. Maria Garcia

21-1186. Melissa Belden v. Brian Belden

21-1235. Garciela Alvarado v. Jose Celio

21-1259. Miguel Gonzalez Hernandez v. Maritza Flores Castellano

21-1260. Tracy Grass v. Stephen Grass

21-1385. Briannah Whitaker v. Matthew Whitaker

21-1427. Todd Seaman v. Jessica Seaman

21-1439. Alexis Valdez v. Stormie Taylor

21-1454. Magan Ross v. Zachary Sulentich

21-1458. Wendy Stouffer v. Karl Stouffer

21-1472. Jonathan George v. Taylor George

21-1477. Elisabeth Stockley v. Jerome Stockley

21-1582. Kevin Yingst v. Heather Yingst

WASHINGTON COUNTY

20-1626. Jimmy Watson v. Tracy Watson

21-433. Michael Holmes v. Tabatha Holmes

21-457. Josh Hicks v. Janice Hicks

21-495. Ross Brashears v. Mary Brashears

21-618. Michelle Reed v. Kary Reed

21-990. Savannah Farber v. Quinton Thomas

21-1068. Hao Tran v. Gioi Nguyen

21-11118. Amber Horton v. Robert Horton

21-1230. Brandon Todd v. Cheryle Todd

21-1241. Jenifer Wright v. Sparton Wright

21-1251. Derek Johnson v. Tonia Johnson

21-1292. Christian Stowers v. Travis Stowers

21-1297. Sidney Drain v. Brady Drain

21-1313. Stephanie Schulte v. Bret Schulte

21-1367. Maria Acosta-Esquivel v. Jesus Alonso Castro

21-1380. Jennifer Simmons v. John Simmons

