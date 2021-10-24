Warsaw named council’s featured artist

BELLA VISTA — The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to honor photographer Quin Warsaw as the October 2021 featured artist.

Warsaw will be honored at a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Club Room at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Warsaw is a young nature photographer, naturalist and bird lover who has autism and lives in Bella Vista. He has been documenting nature through his photography for four years. He has two birds named Bella and Vista.

Warsaw also goes by the name “Snappy” and his photography is shared on the Facebook group Snappy’s View, which has more than 600 followers. He participates in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Wings Over Arkansas program, with a twist of only counting those he has been able to photograph. He has photographed more than 150 bird species in NWA.

He is a member of the Bella Vista Photography Club, Bella Vista Birders, Bella Vista Bluebird Society and Arkansas Master Naturalists. He also enjoys a round of golf and volunteers at tournaments.

Warsaw regularly contributes nature photography throughout Northwest Arkansas and enjoys sharing his appreciation for nature in the community, helping to inspire and educate others of all ages. He also volunteers at Horses for Healing, where he’s been a student for four years.

His online gallery can be viewed at https://snappysview.shootproof.com and photo greeting cards are available locally at The Bluebird Shed in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista.

Board members are Demara Titzer (president), Sharon Wynegar and Shelli Kerr.

The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased and recognized for their achievements.

A committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

Events will be held in a location around the city.

Submit nominations via email to artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov .