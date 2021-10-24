Parker-Johnson

Mackenzie Mae Johnson and Dan Lee Parker Jr. were united in marriage Oct. 10 at the Royal Ridge Barn in Royal. Pastor Lee Epstein officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Amy Harrington of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Randy Johnson of Saltillo, Texas. Her grandparents are Ronda and Virgil Richmond of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Cynthia and Emerson Kratz of Saltillo.

The groom is the son of Gigi and Dan Parker Sr. of Little Rock. His grandparents are Christine Parker of North Little Rock, the late Orlie Parker and the late Sue and Glen Chambers.

Attending the bride were Kristen Wagner and Kristen Harrison. Attending the groom was Mitchell Benton.

A reception was held at the Royal Ridge Barn.

The bride is a student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and works as an event coordinator.

The groom holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and works as a logistics manager for J.B. Hunt.

After a wedding trip to Ocho Rios in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Lowell.

Johnson-Williamson

Hannah Williamson and Gavin Johnson exchanged marriage vows Saturday at The Pines Event Venue in Conway.

She is the daughter of Michelle and Brad Hill of Maumelle.

He is the son of Jackienel and Christopher Johnson of Little Rock.

The couple will live in Benton.