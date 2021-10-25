Arkansas-Mississippi State game set for afternoon kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' run of morning kickoffs is coming to an end.

The Razorbacks will play Mississippi State on Nov. 6 beginning at 3 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) has had four consecutive 11 a.m. start times prior to the Mississippi State game. The Razorbacks are off this week.

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2) is scheduled to host No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Arkansas-Mississippi State game will go head-to-head against the CBS showcase SEC game. CBS announced it would use a six-day window to decide on a game for Nov. 6. The network is considering LSU at Alabama and Missouri at Georgia.