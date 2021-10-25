Bella Vista officer dies after fight with covid

BELLA VISTA -- A Bella Vista police officer died Saturday after being hospitalized with covid-19 since mid-September.

The Police Department announced on Facebook Saturday evening that Officer Chris Cummins had died.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins," the Facebook post stated.

A procession of police officers escorted Cummins from Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville to a funeral home in Bella Vista late Saturday afternoon.

The Bella Vista community had rallied around Cummins' cause, raising money for him while he remained in Northwest Medical Center's ICU on a ventilator. A GoFundMe account established earlier this fall had raised $6,565 by Sunday night.

Neighbors also gathered for a prayer vigil for Cummins, his family and his doctors on Northwest Medical Center's lawn in Bentonville on Sept. 20. That night, folks also were invited to show their support and pray for Cummins in the Allen's Food Market parking lot.

Cummins had served as an officer for 15 years, most recently serving in Bella Vista for the past year and a half.